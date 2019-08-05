Norris Describes Hungarian Grand Prix As “An Alright Race” Following Ninth Place Finish

Lando Norris described his Hungarian Grand Prix as “alright” after finishing ninth at the Hungaroring.

The McLaren F1 Team driver started seventh and ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. but lost out to the Spaniard at the start.

Norris, who had jumped the Red Bull Racing of Pierre Gasly at the start, felt he could have been a bit more aggressive at the opening corner as he lost out on sixth place to Sainz.

“A good start, where I came up to a lot of the guys ahead, which was good.

“I got past Gasly straight away, but I knew Carlos was somewhere on the inside, so I played it safe and gave him plenty of space.

“With hindsight, I think I could’ve stayed ahead but I didn’t want to take the risk.”

The young Brit stayed behind his team-mate for the opening stint but a slow pitstop cost him track position and saw him slip behind Gasly, the Alfa Romeo Racing of Kimi Räikkönen and the Haas F1 Team of Kevin Magnussen but Norris made his way past the Dane with a good move down at turn one.

“P7 in the first stint was alright, following Carlos the whole way.

“Then we did our pit-stop and I think the left rear was a bit slow.

“We lost all of our positions there, basically.”

Norris lost out on eighth place in the closing laps as Valtteri Bottas made his way past on fresher tyres and the McLaren driver admits that overall, the race was only alright.

“The pace was good but the Mercedes was a bit quicker at the end.

“Apart from that it was an alright race.”