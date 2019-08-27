“Once you know it, it’s impossible to not love Spa” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel vows to build on his two recent podium finishes in Hockenheim and Budapest at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The German has not had the best of seasons so far this year, as Scuderia Ferrari have yet to find their winning formula since Kimi Räikkönen took the team’s last Formula 1 win at the 2018 United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Last year’s race Spa also saw Vettel last stand on the top step of the podium and whilst he has had to watch the team’s counterparts Mercedes AMG Motorsport speeding off into the distance, he will be desperate to end his winning drought at the twenty-first time of asking.

“Spa-Francorchamps is a legendary track and definitely one of my favourites,” Vettel shared. “It is very special with all its climbs and drops and with much of the track running more or less through the forest.

“Of course, over time, this circuit has also changed a lot, as indeed have the cars that we drive. I remember the first time I raced here in Formula 1 and compared to back then, some of the corners are easier now, because we have more aero downforce on the cars.

“The uphill esses at Eau Rouge can now be taken flat out, but it is still unique, while corners like Pouhon and Blanchimont are also spectacular.

The four-time world champion sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship, twenty-five points behind Max Verstappen in third.

A track where he has won three times in the past including last year’s event, Vettel shares his analysis on how to tackle some of the most iconic corners of the Spa circuit.

“You have to get a perfect exit out of Eau Rouge to have as much speed as possible on the run down to Les Combes, where you can overtake thanks to the slipstream effect as long as you have the gear ratios just right,” Vettel added.

“From Pouhon onwards, the circuit is just wonderful as you press down on the accelerator all the way to the Bus Stop, which is another realistic point to try and overtake. Once you know it, it’s impossible not to love Spa.”