Pierre Gasly – It’s great to be racing again

Pierre Gasly has come back after the summer break in an upbeat mood after a dreadful first half of the season which saw him moved down to Scuderia Toro Rosso in place of Alexander Albon who goes the opposite way to Red Bull Racing.

Gasly who is still sixth in the drivers standings, has had time to reflect on what was a tough first half of the season at Red Bull before rejoining the Farenza based outfit for a seat fitting.

“The summer break is over and I am back with my Italian family for the rest of the season and I’m happy to be working with Toro Rosso again.

“I’ve had a couple of weeks to rest and train to get ready for the nine upcoming races so I can give my best performance for the team. It was nice to have that time off to reflect on the first half of the season, but now I’m fully focussed on the rest of the season and ready to get going again.”

Gasly comes into this weekend looking forward to racing at Spa Francorchamps where he took GP2 feature race day victory in 2016 over Jordan King and were in the sprint race he overcame a damaged front wing to pass Oliver Rowland around the outside into Eau Rouge on his way to finishing fourth.

“It’s going to be great racing again after the break, especially on my favourite track of the season at Spa. It’s a track I really enjoy and have had great races there in the past. I had my first win in single-seaters there in Formula 4 and I also won the Feature Race in GP2 back in 2016.”

With just eight rounds left of the season, Gasly will now try and not only save his future in F1 but will also want to get Toro Rosso the maximum amount of points to secure fifth place in the constructors championship, with the Italian based team four points ahead of Renault F1 Team.

“Now the main focus is on extracting the maximum of the car until the end of the season with Toro Rosso. I’ll do my best to bring as many points as I can for the team to help defend our position in the Constructors’ Championship.”