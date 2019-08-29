Points Shift for 2019/20 World Endurance Championship

Announced in the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship Sporting Regulations, there will be a change in the three tiers of points available for drivers during season six of the endurance championship.

Last year saw a similar shift in the points distribution with the addition of the 1,000 Miles of Sebring to the calendar. Sebring awarded drivers 1.25 points (with the winner taking 32 points – 25 plus the rounded up seven points) whilst the 24 Hours of Le Mans gave drivers 1.5 points (winners taking 38 points – 25 plus the rounded up 13 points).

This slightly complex system was courtesy of the double Le Mans events, but this year the WEC have moved for a much more simple system.

Four and six hour events will award drivers the usual points, with the winners taking 25 points and those classified but outside the top ten gaining 0.5 points.

Eight and ten hour events give 1.5 points this season, so drivers will have the potential to score 32 points if they win at the 8 Hours of Bahrain and the Sebring events.

Le Mans returns back to double points, as it was ahead of the Super Season, meaning that the season finale can now gift 50 points to the winning cars. This means that all class championships will likely be undecided come the final round of the championship, adding a little more pressure to teams for the blue-riband event.