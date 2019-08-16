PREVIEW: 2019 Nitro Rallycross – RX On Steroids

Rallycross is already crazy motorsport in its own right. But, this weekend there is a rallycross event that takes things to a whole new level of madness, the Nitro World Games.

Only last year did rallycross make its first appearance in Utah for the Nitro World Games. The event was won by World RX superstar Timmy Hansen who beat Mattias Ekstrom and Tanner Foust in the final.

The track is unique, to say the least. A three-way crossover jump, banked corners, the ability to take different lines and the fastest way around is maximum attack. Dangerous, a car breaker, the Utah rallycross circuit is a place the drivers adore. The idea all came about in 2018 from Travis Pastrana who wanted to turn rallycross on its head.

This year sees ten drivers take on the rallycross madness.

Timmy Hansen is back to defend his title and will also be joined by brother and current FIA World Rallycross Championship leader, Kevin Hansen. The Hansen brothers had a great tussle earlier this year in Holjes and if they can replicate that battle in Utah, the crowd will be on their feet.

Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

Timmy said he can’t wait to drive the unique Utah track again. “I’m super excited, it’s the craziest race track that I’ve driven ever in any category in my life.

“Nitro is like jumping into a video game, it’s more of a circuit than you could imagine, I guess it’s only Travis that could come up with an idea like that.”

Timmy and Kevin will be the favourites this weekend.

Much of the Americas Rallycross field head to Utah headed by championship leader, Scott Speed. ARX has seen four different winners from its four events so far in 2019 and all will be present and vying for the win. Tanner Foust finished third at last year’s inaugural Nitro RX and was the winner of the latest ARX event in Trois-Rivieres.

Patrik Sandell and Chris Atkinson are the other two ARX winners and will race the very long and noticeable Subaru Impreza’s as they have done all season.

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Travis Pastrana himself will compete (also in a Subaru Impreza) along with ARX drivers, Steve Arpin, Cabot Bigham and lastly motorsport legend Ken Block. So much rallycross heritage and experience will be ready to attack the wild track which is set to be even madder than last year.

According to Pastrana, he said: “Last year we proved that race cars could fly, and this year we have redesigned the track to be even crazier.”

All the rallycross action is tomorrow (Saturday) with the heats at 8pm UK Time and the final at midnight (Saturday night). Do not miss it.