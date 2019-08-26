Racing Point ‘Have to Focus on the Present’ to Improve 2019 Position – Stroll

Lance Stroll says it is important his Racing Point F1 Team focus on the present and push themselves up the order in the Constructors’ Championship across the remaining nine races of 2019.

Racing Point find themselves in an unfamiliar eighth place in the standings heading to this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with the race acting as the first anniversary of the takeover by the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium of the ailing Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2018.

The younger Stroll has raced well across the first twelve races of 2019 but has only scored points in four events, with his best result coming in the wet-dry German Grand Prix where he only just missed out on a podium finish in fourth.

Stroll’s team-mate, Sergio Pérez, has only scored three times this year, the last of which came in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in April, leaving Racing Point well down the order in the standings to where Stroll feels they belong.

“It’s not where we want to be, but this sport is an unknown,” Stroll is quoted as saying by F1i.com. “There are no certainties. Clearly, the other teams have made some progress over the course of the first half of the season.

“Unfortunately, they’ve managed to leap us by a few tenths. That’s how it is. We just have to deal with it and bounce back.

“We have to focus on the present and what we can do going forward has got to be in the back of our minds. We’ll see what the future holds but for the moment it’s about focusing on the rest of the season and build the best car we can for next season.

“But that’s a different story, we still have a lot of racing left this year and the season is far from over so we’ll make the best of it.”