Sainz and Norris Suffer Issues On Challenging Friday For McLaren

Both McLaren F1 Team drivers described Friday at the Hungarian Grand Prix as tough due to the mixed weather conditions.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. were both in the top ten in Free Practice 1 but slipped down the order as the rain came in the afternoon at the Hungaroring.

Sainz only completed 23 laps in the morning session, compared to his team-mates 34, due to a water pressure issue and the Spaniard admitted it made the day a bit more challenging.

“A challenging Friday.

“We could say the most representative session was FP1 and we had to sit out half of it due to a water pressure issue on my engine.”

A wet Free Practice 2 meant the session was not very representative but Sainz says the team will “work with what we’ve got” ahead of qualifying.

“In FP2 the rain came and went, which allowed us to try the Inter tyre, even though we don’t expect wet session tomorrow or in the race.

“The runs with the medium tyre were unfortunately not very representative either.

“We’ll work with what we’ve got and tomorrow we’ll see where we are.”

Norris may have completed more laps in the morning but he suffered an issue in the afternoon and was only able to complete six laps in the second ninety minute session.

“Not the best of Fridays.

“FP1 wasn’t too bad but we had a hydraulic leak in FP2 which didn’t really allow me to do any laps.

“I didn’t really want to push when it was half-wet, half-dry.”

With the weather uncertain for qualifying, Norris admits we’ll just have to wait and see what happens this weekend.

“When it was raining we were on the slicks and I only got one lap in.

“Sometimes not getting much running is what happens.

“We’ll look at the data from both cars overnight.

“The weather tomorrow again looks a bit uncertain.

“Let’s see what happens.”