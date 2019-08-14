Sam Brabham joins Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for second half of 2019 season

Sam Brabham will return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for the remainder of the 2019 season with Team Connect It, run by Brookspeed Motorsport as a Pro-Am entry.

Brabham previously made it through to the Porsche Carrera Cup Scholarship finals in 2015 before making his series debut last season with Redline Racing.

The third-generation driver returns to the scene of victory at Thruxton this weekend having taken two outright wins in the British Formula Ford series.

Having completed a successful shakedown at Silverstone recently, Brabham can’t wait to get back in to the thick of the action.

“It feels amazing to be heading back to the track and rejoining Porsche Carrera Cup GB. Last September seems a long time ago so it’s great to be back in the race seat with a four race commitment, which will really help me with consistency and understanding the car to build on progress each round.

“I can’t wait to get back to the high speed of Thruxton, a place that holds a lot of good memories for me. I look forward to the new challenge of performing well there in the Porsche, but Friday practice will be vital to get a feel for the car before jumping into qualifying.”

Credit: Brabham

Son of 24 hours of Le Mans winner David Brabham, Sam is excited to be joining the TOCA paddock and getting the chance to race alongside WEC at Silverstone at the end of the month.

“It’s great to be back on the BTCC package and to support the WEC at my home track is going to be pretty special considering Dad’s remarkable history.

“To be working with Brookspeed and Connect It for the first time is an incredible opportunity. Thanks also to my long-term sponsors, Forresters, who have been with me since the beginning. With one event in five years, these four rounds are going to be about developing me and the car, hopefully in preparation for next year. I can’t wait to see how we can develop together.”

Team Connect It Team Principal Martin Braybrook added: “We are delighted to be coming back to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for the remaining 2019 rounds with Sam Brabham. We’ve been speaking to Sam and his Dad, David, for some time about different ventures but it’s thanks to the support of Connect It that has enabled us to bring this package together.

“Sam has only done one previous round, so we are treating this as a slow build-up for next year. That said, he was very impressive in shakedown testing, showing excellent pace considering he was last in a Porsche nearly a year ago. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with consistent seat time to really get to grips with the car.”

