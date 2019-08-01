Sergio Pérez aiming to bounce back with “handful of points” in Hungary

Fresh from a disappointingly early bath during the last race, Sergio Pérez is aiming to score “a handful of points” in this weekend’s 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pérez was the first casualty of the treacherous conditions seen last time out in Germany when he crashed out of the race on lap two.

The Mexican’s early retirement was made even more painful by watching his team-mate Lance Stroll momentarily lead the race on his way to finishing a sublime fourth.

Pérez however, aims to bounce straight back at the “tricky” Hungaroring on the outskirts of Budapest. It won’t be easy however, as the Mexican admits.

“I love visiting Budapest,” said Pérez. “It’s a fun place, with lots going on, and the food is delicious. It’s a great place for a summer F1 race and we get really nice support from the fans – they’re always waiting for us at the airport, the hotel, and even on the streets with their flags.



“The track is very technical with mostly low and medium-speed corners. Overtaking isn’t easy so you’ve got to deliver in qualifying or you know it’s going to be a tough race. As a track, it’s quite tricky and it’s not always easy to put together a clean lap. There are some corners where it’s easy to make a mistake and it’s very costly if you lose your momentum because one corner flows into the next one.”

Pérez heads to Hungary sixteenth in the drivers’ standings on thirteen points, some four positions and five points behind Stroll who’s fourth place in Germany helped the Racing Point F1 Team to sit seventh in the constructors’ standings.

As Formula 1 edges closer to its annual summer break, Pérez knows the importance of finishing the first half of the season strongly.



“You always want a good result here before the summer break because it’s a long wait until you get back in the car. It would be great to begin the holiday with a handful of points.”