Sergio Pérez: “I always say that Spa is the perfect place to restart the season”

Sergio Pérez feels refreshed and ready to resume his 2019 Formula 1 campaign this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps after returning home to Mexico during the enforced summer break.

The Racing Point F1 Team driver has endured a tough season to date, scoring points in only three of the first twelve events, with his final top ten finish coming in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in April.

Pérez missed out on points in the Hungarian Grand Prix after being passed for tenth by then-Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon in the closing laps, but he is now ready to race once more this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

“I definitely enjoyed my summer holiday,” said Pérez. “I went home to Mexico and spent time with my family – relaxing near the beach and having some lazy days.

“The racing season is so busy and it’s important to take time out to catch your breath and recharge the batteries. I’m feeling in good shape as we get back to business.”

Pérez feels Spa-Francorchamps is the ‘perfect’ venue to restart the season, with the Mexican feeling it is such a special track to race on. He recalls his first lap of the 2018 event there where he and then team-mate Esteban Ocon started inside the top four and attacked Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for the lead down the Kemmel Straight on lap one before being able to finish fifth and sixth.

“I always say that Spa is the perfect place to restart the season because it’s such a special track,” said the Mexican. “It’s one of the best races of the year and I love the high-speed corners such as Pouhon. It’s a long lap, too, so when you hook everything up it’s very satisfying.

“Spa usually produces good racing, as well. The first sector and the approach to Les Combes offer good opportunities to overtake. I still remember the first lap last year when we were fighting for the lead. It was such a special feeling to get a good result. I hope we can do something similar this year.

“The key to being quick is to find the right trade-off between top speed and downforce. You want to be quick through the corners without losing too much top speed down the straights. We are on full throttle for about 70% of the lap so you don’t want too much drag.”