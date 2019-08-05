Sergio Pérez: “I think today was definitely a race of which we can be proud”

Despite missing out on points in the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez feels his Racing Point F1 Team can feel proud about how they performed on Sunday, with the Mexican only just missing out on points with an eleventh-place finish.

Pérez had found himself eliminated from Qualifying at the first hurdle on Saturday and was forced to make an aggressive start as a result, with his strategy calls putting him in sight of a top ten finish.

However, a charging Alexander Albon denied Pérez the final point with an aggressive move of his own into turn one, with contact between the two causing some damage to the Mexican’s suspension and making for a difficult final few laps until the chequered flag.

“I think today was definitely a race of which we can be proud,” said Pérez. “We did a fantastic race – a good start, great first lap, very aggressive strategy to undercut two cars and then pushing to the limit all the way through.

“Right at the end Albon came up behind me quickly and we made contact, which damaged my suspension. I was really struggling in the last three or four laps – it was a challenge just to finish in P11.”

Pérez admitted Racing Point were expecting a difficult race at the Hungaroring, but it was pleasing to be in the fight for the points until near the very end, although it is now eight consecutive races without a point for the Mexican.

“We were expecting a difficult race, but we were in the fight for a point until the very end – unfortunately we just didn’t get it,” said Pérez. “We gave it everything out there, so I’m happy with that.

“Hopefully the second half of the season will be more promising for us.”