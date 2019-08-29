Spa is a circuit “I love driving” – George Russell

George Russell is raring to go again for ROKiT Williams Racing at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The rookie had time to reflect in what has been a huge learning curve for the British driver. Russell has been in strong form over his more-experienced team-mate Robert Kubica. He has out-qualified him at every race, meaning he has already won his head-to-head with him this year and finishing ahead of him ten times.

Next up for Russell is the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, a track he had won in previous categories including the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2016, and the GP3 Series in 2017.

“The holidays have been great, but I have missed racing,” Russell said. “To have the Belgian Grand Prix as our first race after the summer break is exciting, as it’s a circuit I love driving.

“After a positive weekend in Hungary, we hope to maintain that improvement. We know that the circuit characteristics do not necessarily suit our car, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The twenty-one year old remains the only driver on the Formula 1 grid without a point on the board but has been putting in some strong performances at late. Last time out in Hungary saw Russell miss out on Q2 by less than a tenth of a second in sixteenth but was by far the best qualifying he has had in an F1 car in his career.

The race saw him finish in the same position ahead of his team-mate, along with Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi.