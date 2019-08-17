Thierry Neuville: “Rally Germany has Three Different Days All With Different Characteristics”

Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville believes next weekend’s Rally Germany could be decided by the weather on the asphalt event.

Neuville comes into the event on the back of a sixth-place finish on Rally Finland, but remains in the race for the FIA World Rally Championship with Sebastien Ogier and Ott Tänak.

He said ahead of the event next weekend: “Germany is a very challenging event due to the fact that you have three different days with very different characteristics. You have the vineyards, the Saarland stages and the famous Baumholder stages.”

“In addition to that, the weather plays a key role in the result of the rally and the past editions have always been surprisingly wet. That makes it hard to choose the right tyres. We will be pushing to fight at the front and challenge for victory.”

The tarmac German round of the WRC has been a successful event for Neuville in the past, with him winning the rally back in 2014 and he’s also finished on the podium on two other occasions including a second-place finish here last year.

Also, in a change of surroundings for the Belgian driver, this weekend Neuville is taking part in the Nürburgring round of the TCR Germany series in a Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Rally Germany takes place next weekend between August 22-25.