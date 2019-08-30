Toby Price returning to Stadium Super Trucks at Gold Coast

With the return of the Stadium Super Trucks to Australia on the horizon, Dakar Rally champion Toby Price is set to make his return to the series. On Friday, Daniel Herrero of Speedcafe.com revealed Price will run his first SST race of 2019 when the trucks hit the streets of Surfers Paradise for the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 weekend in October. Boost Mobile will sponsor his truck for the races.

“I’m super stoked that the category is back on Australian soil,” Price said. “Every time I get behind the wheel of one it’s such a good time and the crowd always loves the show.”

Price has sixteen career SST starts to his name between 2015 and 2018. The majority of his races came at the Adelaide Street Circuit, though he also ran the Gold Coast rounds in 2016 and in Canada at the Honda Indy Toronto weekend that year. Although he has yet to win a race in SST, he has four podium finishes, including two runner-ups at Adelaide in 2016 and 2017. His latest start, the final round of the 2018 Adelaide weekend, was a third-place run. At the 2016 Gold Coast weekend, he finished sixth, fourth, and third in three races.

On Twitter, Price posted:

Stoked to announce I’ll be doing double duties at the Gold Coast 600 and racing in the SST’s for @boostmobile and the @SuperUtes for @MitsubishiAust! Can’t wait to get out there for my home race! pic.twitter.com/1fqFzNq5O6 — Toby Price (@tobyprice87) August 30, 2019

A star off-road and motocross racer, Price won the Dakar Rally’s Bikes Division in 2016 and 2019.

“Toby is an incredible talent and having seen him racing first hand in Dakar it’s no surprise to see that he has won the event twice,” SST head Robby Gordon commented. Like Price, Gordon has experience at Dakar, including finishing the 2019 edition forty-ninth in the Cars class. It was Gordon’s first Rally since 2016, with fellow SST drivers Cole Potts and Blade Hildebrand also competing as his Team SPEED team-mates.

The Gold Coast 600 weekend is scheduled for 25–27 October. It will be the Stadium Super Trucks’ first trip to Australia since the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport lifted their ban on the series in early August.