Formula 1

Vettel ‘Dealing Well’ with Pressure from Team-mate Leclerc at Ferrari – Binotto

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel is ‘dealing well’ with Charles Leclerc as his team-mate in 2019 despite the young Monegasque driving so well during his first year within the Scuderia Ferrari set-up.

Leclerc joined Ferrari at the beginning of 2019 as a replacement for Vettel’s long-time team-mate Kimi Räikkönen, and many likened that move to the one that Red Bull Racing did in 2014 when they paired the German with young hotshot Daniel Ricciardo, a move that ultimately led to Vettel leaving the team at the end of the campaign to more to Maranello.

Vettel has found himself often out-qualified by Leclerc in 2019, with the German yet to have started on pole position whereas the Monegasque racer has twice performed that feat.  Ever since the Canadian Grand Prix, Vettel has started behind his less experienced team-mate, but he has scored more podiums this season, standing on the podium six times compared to the five of Leclerc.

Vettel currently sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with on hundred and fifty-six points to his name, with the German twenty-four points ahead of Leclerc.  Vettel has only once failed to score points, which came as a result of his dramatic collision with Max Verstappen in the British Grand Prix, while Leclerc has two non-scores, courtesy of crashing out in both the Monaco and German Grand Prix.

Binotto, the team principal of Ferrari, says Vettel and Leclerc are a good fit as team-mates, and Vettel remains as motivated as ever to deliver the results for the team.  Vettel is also thought of by Binotto as an integral part of the team both this season and in the future.

“He’s dealing well with Charles, they are two good team-mates,” Binotto said to Motorsport.com.  “He is very smart, he is very motivated, and I think that even for him it could’ve been a lot more difficult, that start to the season, but overall I think he knows how good he can be, and he’s smart enough to understand the entire situation.

“I think he’s still very supportive with the team, with himself, and he knows that he is an important pillar of our team for the present and for the future.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Racing Point Still Eyeing Fourth Despite Difficult First...

Leclerc Improvements Through 2019 a Surprise to Ferrari,...

Mercedes Have Asked Hamilton over 2020 Team-mate Preference...

Verstappen Believes Red Bull’s Reliability Improving Thanks To...

F1 to begin work into ‘green’ fuel –...

I’m prepared to drive less aggressively to help...

Albon/Gasly Red Bull Swap Will Be Added in...

F2 Duo Calderón, Correa To Get Private F1...

DTM demonstrates benefits of Friday practice sessions –...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More