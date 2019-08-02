Williams’ Dave Robson positive ahead of Hungarian GP amid difficult season

Williams Racing Senior Race Engineer Dave Robson is positive ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend at the Hungaroring, which also marks the end of the first leg of the 2019 Formula 1 season and the start of the summer break.

“Following the high-speed and high efficiency circuits of Silverstone and Hockenheim, the opening part of the 2019 season finishes at the high downforce, low efficiency Hungaroring,” said Robson.

The track surface was relayed in 2016, and as a result puts less strain on the tyres. Like Germany, tyre supplier Pirelli are making the C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres available to the teams. Their performance, however, will depend on the track temperature, which can be in excess of 50 Celsius at this time of year.

“The track was renewed in 2016 and now has a fairly smooth and consistent surface which is less demanding on the tyres.

“As in Germany, Pirelli have made the middle of their compound range available and so C2 is the Hard, C3 Medium and C4 the Soft tyre. How these will behave will depend on the track temperature, which can regularly exceed 50°C during August in Budapest.”

Robson also praised the efforts of the team so far this season; they have completed 11 races and 5 tests in slightly over 20 weeks.

“Since winter testing began in mid-February, we have completed 11 race events and five test events in little over 20 weeks.

“The schedule demands a lot of the team, both at the factory and on the road, and it is to everyone’s credit that we arrive in Hungary with further parts to evaluate ahead of the second half of the season, which begins with the traditional back-to-back races in Spa-Francorchamps and Monza that marks the end of the European season.” he said.

This weekend is also of particular importance to Polish driver Robert Kubica, it being the place where he made his début in the sport 13 years ago.

Robson concluded: “We approach the race in Hungary as we do any other, with tyre testing and parts evaluation on Friday before we switch focus to qualifying and the race.

“Once pack-up is complete on Sunday evening, the whole team can start to think about some well-earned rest and recuperation before we head off to the Ardennes for one of the best races of the season.”