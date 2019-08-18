Williams doubles up for JHR Developments 1-2

Carter Williams secured his second victory of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost weekend at Thruxton and led home team-mate Josh Skelton for a JHR Developments one-two finish.

The pair built up a sizeable lead over the rest of the field, finishing five seconds clear of local hero Louis Foster as the pair streaked away line astern.

For Williams, it marks two wins from three around the Hampshire circuit and comes the day after he took his first. With Skelton’s victory in the second race, it means JHR complete a clean sweep for the weekend.

“It was fantastic,” Williams said. “To get my first win in British F4 yesterday and to then back it up today and for the team to get a one-two. We came away with the rookie podiums and the normal podiums with seven or eight trophies, it’s fantastic.”

Skelton pressured the American for much of the race, clinging to the gearbox of the #54 car and keeping himself within half a second but Williams wasn’t phased by the Brit’s advances.

“I definitely knew he would try,” Williams explained. “I knew I would have a little bit of pressure but we had a plan going in and if we were in that situation then we would wait towards the end to maybe make a move. Josh raced clean and props to him.”

It was a better end to the weekend for Foster, who failed to score in the first two races. He prevailed victor amongst a tight battle with Double R Racing team-mate Sebastian Alvarez as well as Luke Browning and Bart Horsten for the final podium spot after starting in ninth.

The four ran virtually neck and neck in the early phases of the race, with Horsten claiming fourth place followed by Alvarez in fifth, who makes further inroads in the drivers championship against Zane Maloney.

But Maloney wasn’t too far behind, finishing sixth to cap off a mixed weekend as, despite several visits to the rookie class podium, the Barbadian’s title advantage has been cut.

Tommy Foster held his seventh place starting position to lead home Arden team-mate Alex Connor, who in turn finished only a second-and-a-half clear of Browning.

The sole Richardson Racing entrant started on pole position but a poor start relegated the Cheshire-based driver to third after the first lap. His race then unravelled entirely when he spun a full 360° and fell to ninth as a result.

The final points-paying position belonged to Roberto Faria, who also found himself taking an off-track excursion. That left the Brazilian stone dead last but he soon put his prolific overtaking skills to good use to climb back up the order.

He did that at the expense of his fellow Fortec of Mariano Martinez, Faria sneaking past in the closing stages of the race.

Reema Juffali rounded her weekend off with 12th place, losing the possibility of a hat-trick of points finishes courtesy of a mistake that saw her spin out on the grass.

The third JHR machine of Alex Walker completed the finishing order after the rookie also span full-circle, leaving him a lap down and last by the end of the race.

Fifth and sixth for Alvarez and Maloney respectively means that the latter’s title advantage stands at 37 points as the series heads north to Knockhill in a months time.