Alexander Albon on Singapore Debut: “I’ve never raced anywhere quite like it before”

Alexander Albon will race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in his career this weekend, with the Thai driver aiming to extend his points scoring run since his move to Red Bull Racing.

The opening two rounds at Red Bull have been far from straight-forward for Albon, with a superb fightback drive from the back of the grid to fifth in Belgium being followed by a difficult afternoon in Italy that saw him finish sixth after being given a penalty.

Albon, who has never been to Singapore before let alone raced at the track, says he is expecting a fun but physical race on Sunday where any error will be punished by the concrete wall-lined streets.

“Singapore is the first of the flyaway races in the second half of the season and I’m looking forward to it,” said Albon. “The Marina Bay Street Circuit is a new track for me and it will be my first time in Singapore, so I’m interested to see what it’s all about.

“I’ve heard it’s one of the most physical races we do because it’s so humid and the race is so long, plus it’s a street race where there’s a lot less margin for error. It will be good fun, especially as I’ve never raced anywhere quite like it before.”

The Thai driver feels Singapore is the closest thing he has to a home race, and consequently, Albon will have additional support coming across from Thailand this weekend. He cannot wait for the weekend to get underway on Friday an experience driving the Marina Bay circuit under the lights for the first time.

“Singapore is also kind of a home race for me as it’s the closest Grand Prix to Thailand, so I’ll have extra family and sponsors coming to support me which makes it even more exciting,” admits Albon.

“After my sim session and preparation with the Team, I’m looking forward to getting back in the RB15 and out under the floodlights!”