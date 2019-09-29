FIA World Rally Championship

Andreas Mikkelsen: “Wales Rally GB Holds a Special Place on the Calendar for Me”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Helena El Mokni Worldwide copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Andreas Mikkelsen believes Wales Rally GB “is one of the trickiest gravel rallies on the calendar” as the event is set to get underway next week.

Mikkelsen, who took third on the previous event in Turkey earlier this month is set to make his 10th appearance on the rally where he made his FIA World Rally Championship debut back in 2006.

When talking about the Welsh event, Mikkelsen said: “Wales Rally GB is where I started my WRC career, so always holds a special place on the calendar for me. At this time of the year, as we tend to have more inclement late autumn weather, the conditions are usually very slippery – lots of rain and fog.”

“It’s one of the trickiest gravel rallies we do all season as the stages are fast paced but also very muddy. Hopefully, we can continue our momentum from our podium finish in Turkey.”

After taking his third podium of the year in Turkey, the Norwegian driver is now fourth in the Driver’ Standings and another strong result next weekend could see him further cement his solid position in the championship.

Wales Rally GB takes place next weekend with daily updates on The Checkered Flag.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

