Aston Martin’s ‘Young Gunn’ Proud to be Part of World Endurance Championship

The FIA World Endurance Championship is seeing its strongest and most competitive LM GTE Am field this season, with the class housing the most cars of all the classes. Aston Martin Racing‘s Ross Gunn put in a fantastic performance during yesterday’s qualifying session, and is feeling confident ahead of this afternoon’s race.

“We were very competitive [Friday] so we knew we would be in for a shot today. Ferrari showed a lot of pace [in FP3], which was a bit of an eye opener.” Gunn said, reflecting on his first WEC qualifying at the 4 Hours of Silverstone. “P3 is a good place to start from in a long four-hour race. Anything can happen.

“I think we’re in for a good shout of fighting for a good place on the podium.

“It’s probably the most competitive year for GTE Am which is cool in itself to be part of it, but there are some strong line ups in front of us and directly behind us. So we need to be strong, stay strong and optimise the job as best as we can.”

Gunn has been racing with Aston Martin for the last four years of his career, taking the British GT GT4 championship with Jamie Chadwick in 2015. He has made one 24 Hours of Le Mans appearance in 2017, where he finished fourth in class with the Beechdean AMR team. Since last season, Gunn has been Aston Martin Racing’s reserve driver, helping to develop the new Aston Martin Vantage AMR that debuted in the WEC Super Season.

“It feels amazing.” Gunn said of getting his first full season seat in WEC. “Aston Martin Racing have been a big part of my career for the last four years, so to do it with people that I know very well is awesome.

“I’m very proud to be here as it’s the best championship in the world and I’m hoping to be here as long as possible.”