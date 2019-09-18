Bayley Currey reinstated by NASCAR after month-long suspension

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced Bayley Currey‘s suspension for violating its substance abuse policy has been lifted. Currey, who has raced across NASCAR’s three national series in 2019, was suspended in mid-August, requiring him to complete the Road to Recovery program.

The suspension came after he failed a drug test leading into the Bristol Motor Speedway August race weekend, testing positive for dimethylamylamine (DMAA, 2-Amino-5-methylhexane), an ingredient in his pre-workout supplement Juggernaut Irate. Currey, who was unaware that the substance violated NASCAR’s policies, issued an apology after he was suspended.

In 2019, Currey has mostly raced in the Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity Series for Rick Ware Racing, running nine and eight races, respectively. Currey, who made his Cup début at ISM Raceway in the spring, holds a best Cup run of twenty-fifth at Pocono Raceway. In the Xfinity Series, his twenty-second at Atlanta Motor Speedway is his highest finish of the year.

He also has three starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series this season, scoring a sixth-place run at Michigan International Speedway with Niece Motorsports just days before the suspension. The run was only his second top-ten finish in his national series career, the first being a tenth in the Truck race at ISM in 2017.

After his reinstatement, Currey posted on Twitter: