Formula 1

Being on wrong tyres meant “my race was more or less over” – Kimi Räikkönen

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Kimi Räikkönen - Alfa Romeo Racing in the 2019 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Race
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Kimi Räikkönen‘s Italian Grand Prix was woeful throughout the weekend. After the Iceman’s crash in the final part of qualifying on Saturday by spinning at the Parabolica, the damage done meant a new gearbox and fresh engine components meant that he had to start from the pit lane.

To make matters worse, the Alfa Romeo Racing driver began the race on the incorrect tyres to those that he set his fastest Q2 time to advance into Q3 with. The infringement had earned him a ten-second stop/go penalty, which had put him out of contention for points.

Räikkönen finished an eventual-fifteenth but was in no mood to discuss how his race went.

“Well that was a sh** weekend,” Räikkönen said. “First my mistake in qualifying which unfortunately meant that we had to change gearbox.

“Then we decided to also change engine and start from the pitlane, but we had the wrong tyres on and with the penalty my race was more or less over. Looking forward to Singapore, as it can’t get worse.”

The Monza disaster has dropped the thirty-nine year-old three places down the Drivers’ Championship to twelfth, with eleventh place Nico Hülkenberg ahead of him now on count back.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

“A good recovery from both drivers in a...

“We need to analyse what we could’ve done...

Stroll: “Tough One to Take” after Vettel Incident...

Ferrari’s Binotto – The team were flawless

Mercedes’ Shovlin frustrated at being so close to...

Mercedes’ Wolff – “Of course, we wanted to...

2019 F1 Esports Series Begins With Dream Debut...

SEASON PREVIEW: 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro...

2019 Italian Grand Prix: The Rookie Report

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More