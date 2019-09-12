Being on wrong tyres meant “my race was more or less over” – Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen‘s Italian Grand Prix was woeful throughout the weekend. After the Iceman’s crash in the final part of qualifying on Saturday by spinning at the Parabolica, the damage done meant a new gearbox and fresh engine components meant that he had to start from the pit lane.

To make matters worse, the Alfa Romeo Racing driver began the race on the incorrect tyres to those that he set his fastest Q2 time to advance into Q3 with. The infringement had earned him a ten-second stop/go penalty, which had put him out of contention for points.

Räikkönen finished an eventual-fifteenth but was in no mood to discuss how his race went.

“Well that was a sh** weekend,” Räikkönen said. “First my mistake in qualifying which unfortunately meant that we had to change gearbox.

“Then we decided to also change engine and start from the pitlane, but we had the wrong tyres on and with the penalty my race was more or less over. Looking forward to Singapore, as it can’t get worse.”

The Monza disaster has dropped the thirty-nine year-old three places down the Drivers’ Championship to twelfth, with eleventh place Nico Hülkenberg ahead of him now on count back.