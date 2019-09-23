Both Stroll And Pérez Call It A “Shame” After Neither Finish In The Points

It was a disappointing weekend for Racing Point F1 Team after both Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez failed to finish in the points at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Stroll, came home in thirteenth place following a late pitstop after hitting the wall and picking up a puncture while Pérez was forced to retire after an oil leak ended his involvement at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Canadian was up to fourth at one point as the leaders all stopped earlier in the race and Stroll felt they were in a strong position.

“The race was full of action but it didn’t really go our way today.

“I made a good start and we were looking strong.”

Following the incident involving George Russell and Romain Grosjean, the safety car was deployed and shortly after, Stroll made a mistake and clipped the wall which effectively ended any chance of a points finish and he admits it was a shame as they were looking good to pick up some points.

“But after the Safety Car restart I made a mistake, got a bit too close to the wall and ended up with a puncture.

“In Singapore, it’s all about keeping it out of the walls so it was hard work after that!

“We lost a lot of time because we had to pit for a new nose, so it was an unfortunate setback.

“I think we were well placed to score some points today so it’s a real shame.

“It’s a weekend to put behind us for sure.”

Pérez had suffered a five place grid penalty following a gearbox change after his crash in Free Practice 3 but after driving a patient race, felt he was on course to make it a strong Sunday and secure a third successive points finish.

“I’m very disappointed.

“It was a very demanding race, but it was a race that was coming to us.

“We were there and we were very patient, keeping out of trouble, which is priority number one here.

“We were looking very good all the way to the end and on course for some points.”

Chances of points disappeared when the Mexican had to pull over at the end of the back straight following an oil leak and Pérez believes points were on the table if he had reached the chequered flag.

“Unfortunately, we had an oil leak and the team told me to retire the car.

“It’s a big shame because I feel like points were possible today.”