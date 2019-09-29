FIA World Rally Championship

Craig Breen Says He Has “Great Memories” of Wales Rally GB

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Fabien Dufour Worldwide copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Hyundai’s Craig Breen says he “really, really loves” Wales Rally GB as he prepares to return to the FIA World Rally Championship on next weekend’s event.

Breen makes his second WRC appearance in the Hyundai i20 Coupe in Wales alongside Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen and the Irishman knows what he’s expected of as the team aim for their first Manufacturer’s title.

He said on his hopes for Rally GB: “It’s great to be back in the car again for Wales Rally GB. It’s a rally that I really love. It’s obviously the closest I’ll get to a home event for the moment. I have great memories from over the years.”

“Finland exceeded my expectations and definitely gave me a lot more confidence going forward. I know it’s going to be difficult and we need to do everything we can to provide good manufacturers’ championship points for the team.”

After leaving Citroen at the end of last season, Breen has had a busy 2019 in a variety of both cars and rallies. As well as competing on Rally Finland with the Korean manufacturer where he finished a solid seventh, he also became the Irish Tarmac champion alongside co-driver Paul Nagle driving both a Ford Fiesta and Hyundai i20 R5.

Wales Rally GB gets underway on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend with Daily Updates on The Checkered Flag.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

