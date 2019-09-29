Craig Breen Says He Has “Great Memories” of Wales Rally GB

Hyundai’s Craig Breen says he “really, really loves” Wales Rally GB as he prepares to return to the FIA World Rally Championship on next weekend’s event.

Breen makes his second WRC appearance in the Hyundai i20 Coupe in Wales alongside Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen and the Irishman knows what he’s expected of as the team aim for their first Manufacturer’s title.

He said on his hopes for Rally GB: “It’s great to be back in the car again for Wales Rally GB. It’s a rally that I really love. It’s obviously the closest I’ll get to a home event for the moment. I have great memories from over the years.”

“Finland exceeded my expectations and definitely gave me a lot more confidence going forward. I know it’s going to be difficult and we need to do everything we can to provide good manufacturers’ championship points for the team.”

After leaving Citroen at the end of last season, Breen has had a busy 2019 in a variety of both cars and rallies. As well as competing on Rally Finland with the Korean manufacturer where he finished a solid seventh, he also became the Irish Tarmac champion alongside co-driver Paul Nagle driving both a Ford Fiesta and Hyundai i20 R5.

Wales Rally GB gets underway on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend