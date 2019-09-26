Daniel Ricciardo – “A good result in Sochi is possible”

Renault Sport Formula 1 team had a busy weekend in Singapore, with Nico Hülkenberg collecting two points and Daniel Ricciardo leaving frustrated, with the dust settled the team turn their attention to the weekend ahead.

Ricciardo said:” Sochi is quite a cool track as it’s very flat and open; almost directly opposite to the close walls and bumps in Singapore.”

After a hard weekend in Singapore, Ricciardo left feeling frustrated after a stellar drive from the back of the grid which put him in top ten contention.

“The disqualification was painful to take as we know how important track position is in Singapore and how difficult overtaking can be,” said Ricciardo.

Now heading to Sochi where he has an extra ounce of determination for a solid haul of points.

“A good result in Sochi is possible, we just need to piece together a solid weekend like we have at the last few Grands Prix,” said Daniel Ricciardo.

Team-mate, Nico Hülkenberg recovered well after a lap one incident in Singapore and collected two points. Heading to Russia with some momentum having scored at the last three races, as he looks to keep the point run going,

“Russia is an interesting place and it’s still a relatively new venue for Formula 1 but, in recent years, the Russian atmosphere has grown quite strong,” said Nico Hülkenberg.

He continued: “Putting together a complete lap can be difficult and you have to string it all together and carry all the momentum.”

“The track has a good flow, it’s quite high-speed with not many slow corners. Overtaking is quite difficult, There are some nice combinations, the chicane towards the end of the lap is quite awkward as it’s off and on camber, but it’s quite fun,” said Hülkenberg.