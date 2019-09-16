Daniil Kvyat on Singapore Challenge: “Street circuits have been good for us in the past”

Daniil Kvyat says this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix will be a good place to rectify the disappointing result of the Italian Grand Prix, with the Russian aiming for a return to the points this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver was on course for a strong result at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza having jumped into the top six by pitting under the virtual safety car, but a mechanical problem halted his afternoon and ended his chance of an eighth points finish of 2019.

Kvyat says the performance of the STR14 proved Toro Rosso are doing a good job this season but the mechanical issue proves there is still some work to be done in the reliability department.

“I was having a solid race in Monza until I had to park the car,” said Kvyat. “Our performance last weekend proved that we were doing a good job, but sometimes, technical problems occur.

“We had to stop the car, which was disappointing because I’m sure we were on for some big points, but now we will try and make up for it in Singapore.”

Kvyat has enjoyed positive results in Singapore in the past and is eager to race there for the first time since 2017, with his best finish coming during his year with Red Bull Racing where he finished sixth in 2015. The Russian feels the event under the lights is a cool event, but it is quite easy to adapt to the weekend schedule, which runs on European time despite being in Asia.

“In the past, I’ve finished sixth and ninth here in Singapore and it’s a unique venue, featuring a very long and bumpy track with a lot of corners one after the other,” said the Russian. “It’s a big challenge, one of the most demanding races of the year from many perspectives as it’s very long and in hot and humid conditions, which is why it is so interesting and exciting for the drivers.

“As it’s a street circuit, that always adds to the adrenaline and driving under the floodlights at night adds to the excitement, which makes it a very cool event. Everyone talks about the fact we work at night, but honestly, it’s quite easy to deal with: you have a programme to follow, you go to bed around 4 or 5 in the morning, which is unusual, but the only really strange thing is that you don’t have any jetlag.

“We’ve got used to it over the years we’ve been going there. It is very hot and humid and I take this into consideration in my pre-race training. For example, back in Europe, I have been going for runs outside wearing a few more layers than usual, which looks a bit funny and you get strange looks from people in the street.”

Kvyat says the aim in Singapore is to continue the strong pace Toro Rosso has shown in recent races, even if the circuit is completely different to the previous two events in Belgium and Italy, with the ultimately goal to break into the points on Sunday.

“In recent races, we have shown good pace and we will try and do the same in Singapore, even if it is a very different track to Spa and Monza, for example,” said Kvyat. “Street circuits have been good for us in the past and this year we were competitive in Monaco, so we will be trying to put everything together and fight for points.”