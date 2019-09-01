Davidson and Coigny Withdraw from 4 Hours of Silverstone

JOTA Sport and Cool Racing have had their driver line-ups reduced to two drivers after Anthony Davidson and Alexandre Coigny have withdrawn from the race.

Both drivers will not compete in the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship due to injuries.

Davidson took part in a go-kart race during the summer break which resulted in him sustaining a rib injury. The British driver did everything he could to be able to race this weekend, including altering his seat, taking painkillers and strapping himself with medical tape, but the pain is still too much for Davidson to be able to bear during the race.

“It’s a bitter blow,” Davidson told Motorsport.com “I’m driving around in a lot of agony out here, and the high g-forces of this circuit, combined with a new seat that I’m running here, it’s putting forces on my rib on the left-hand side that I can’t deal with.

“I’ve tried everything to try and get through it, but I think I’m going to have to admit defeat. I’m in too much pain, really.”

The injury was sustained ahead of the Prologue last month, and Davidson has admitted he shouldn’t have taken part in that event.

Coigny was involved in an incident during yesterday’s European Le Mans Series race, where his Cool Racing LMP2 was t-boned at Brooklyns. Still suffering with pain in his hips, he has been pulled from the race.

With the race being a four hour event, it will not be too much of a stretch to complete it with just two drivers. Both Davidson and Coignly are expected to return to the WEC for the second round next month at Fuji Speedway.