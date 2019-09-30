Elfyn Evans Says His Motivation “Is as High as Ever” Before WRC Return

Elfyn Evans says he’s “well prepared for the challenges ahead” as he gets ready to return to the FIA World Rally Championship on his home rally this weekend.

Evans finally returns to the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC after missing the last three rounds with a back injury and the Welshman wants to try and repeat his stunning 2017 win on the British round of the championship which gets underway on Thursday evening.

A determined Evans said on the upcoming event: “We might have been away for a few months, but my motivation is as high as it ever was. We’ve had a good test, and I feel like we’re well prepared for the challenges ahead. And the goal, as always, is to push for the top results.”

“We have some of the best stages in the world in Wales, and it’s a proper challenge for the crews – especially if the Welsh weather has anything to say about it which I think it probably will. In those tricky conditions the grip levels are constantly changing and you have to be able to read the road if you want to push for the top results.”

He added on the opportunity to make his long-awaited return behind the wheel in Wales: “I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel – especially as it’s on home soil in Wales. This event is the highlight of my year, every year, and when you get it right in front of all those Welsh flags it’s an incredible feeling.”

The Welsh driver had been sitting in fourth place in the FIA World Rally Championship Drivers’ Standings but after his three missed events in Finland, Germany and last time out in Turkey, he sees himself down in ninth, although still only 16 points behind fourth-placed Andreas Mikkelsen.

Wales Rally GB takes place this weekend, with daily updates on The Checkered Flag.