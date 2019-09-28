Foster seals crucial double Silverstone pole position

Louis Foster had the measure of his F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost rivals as he booked himself double pole position at a crucial Silverstone weekend.

The title hopeful has been on imperious form all weekend as he topped every practice session bar one. Foster’s fastest two laps, a 56.253 and a 56.355, were quick enough to secure the Double R Racing driver pole position for races one and three.

Most importantly for Foster, he bettered all six of his fellow championship contenders with JHR Developments‘ Josh Skelton, who set the early pace in the session, just 0.133s behind in second place and championship leader Zane Maloney just over a tenth-and-a-half adrift in third for Carlin.

Sebastian Alvarez lines up in fourth, 0.197s slower, as the Mexican struggled with track limits and became one of 13 drivers to have a lap time disallowed.

Carter Williams was embroiled in a mid-session, three-way scrap for first place with Foster and Maloney but was unable to extract any more time from his JHR machine and was ultimately dropped to fifth.

Sixth spot belonged to Alex Walker, who’s superb effort means all three JHR Developments’ cars qualified inside the top six. Arden Motorsport‘s Bart Horsten will continue his title challenge from seventh, losing just 0.011s to Walker ahead of him.

Alex Connor and Tommy Foster make it three Arden’s in a row as they line up behind team-mate Horsten in eighth and ninth.

Fortec enjoyed a successful session with Mariano Martinez‘s best lap less than a blink of an eye slower than Foster in front but still good enough for 10th. He has team-mate Roberto Faria just behind in 11th.

Abbie Munro continued to build confidence in the fourth Arden car with a 56.948 placing her 12th fastest in her second weekend in the series.

Reema Juffali‘s best effort in the third Double R machine saw her qualify just 0.070s behind Munro for 13th on the grid but pipping series débutant, Fortec’s Chris Lulham, who lines up 14th as he continues to gain speed throughout the weekend.

The sole Richardson Racing entry of Luke Browning struggled to match the pace of his nearest competitors and was resigned to the back of the grid in 15th.

Race one gets underway later this afternoon at 15:55 with the threat of changeable weather conditions very much on the cards.