Giovinazzi scores career best on home soil in “positive day for Italy”

A week on from crashing out of the points on the final lap in Belgium, Antonio Giovinazzi scored the best finish of his grand prix career with ninth place at his home race, the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

Giovinazzi arrived at the back-to-back Belgian and Italian races with just one point to his name in his rookie F1 season. He was set to triple that total with ninth in Belgium but crashed heavily within half-a-lap of the finish.

He bounced back to start his home race in Monza from tenth and ran as high as sixth during the race. The Italian finished ninth having fended off a late race attack from fellow rookie Lando Norris, a result he’s dedicated to the passionate Italian fans as they celebrated his best result to date as well as a Scuderia Ferrari victory.

“It was a positive day for Italy today,” said Giovinazzi. “I want to dedicate the two points to all the Tifosi here.

“I am so happy with the result, and I am also happy to see Ferrari do something very special for our country with their win. It’s a great feeling to score points as the only Italian driver in my home race.

“Starting on softs and changing to mediums turned out to be the best strategy, but I had to do my best to keep the McLaren of Norris behind.

“It was a difficult race, but a lot of our work has been rewarded, especially after Spa. We have to keep working and fighting like this. I am pleased for everyone in the team and for all my fans.”

Giovinazzi’s two points gained in Monza keep him in eighteenth in the drivers’ standings but moves him clear of Robert Kubica and to within five points of Romain Grosjean.

Alfa Romeo Racing meanwhile sit eighth in the constructors’ standings but with the competitive mid-field fight of 2019 heating up, they are just thirty-one points from a top five position with seven races remaining.