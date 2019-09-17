Giovinazzi to take ‘Big Confidence Boost’ from Monza into Maiden Singapore Grand Prix

Antonio Giovinazzi will take confidence from his points scoring run in the Italian Grand Prix into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, with the Italian aiming for a third top ten result of the season on Sunday.

The Alfa Romeo Racing driver finished ninth at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for just his second top ten finish of the season, although a third – an eighth-place finish in Germany – was taken away from him by the stewards’ post-race thanks to a time penalty.

Giovinazzi has never raced at the Marina Bay Street Circuit before but did run a practice session with the Haas F1 Team back in 2017, with the Italian eager to put in another strong performance to aid Alfa Romeo’s bid to move up the order in the Constructors’ Championship across the final seven races.

“The result in Monza was a big confidence boost and I am looking forward to another good race in Singapore,” said Giovinazzi. “Racing in the night is always special, although in the car you don’t really feel it as much.

“The Marina Bay track is a challenging one, with so many corners and very little margin for error; the conditions also contribute to making this race hard. But I feel I am well prepared, and I am eager to get back in the car.”

The Italian currently sits eighteenth in the Drivers’ Championship with three points, five points behind Haas’ Romain Grosjean, while Alfa Romeo sit eighth in the Constructors’ standings on thirty-four points, twelve behind the Racing Point F1 Team who sit seventh.