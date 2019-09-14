Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “We just need to regroup and keep on going”

Guenther Steiner reflected on another poor race weekend for the Haas F1 Team, with Romain Grosjean finishing only sixteenth and Kevin Magnussen retiring from the Italian Grand Prix.

Magnussen was in contention for a possible top ten finish at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, only for the Dane to lock up heading into turn one, forcing him to go through the run-off zone and lose a number of places.

He would then struggle with the driveability of the VF-19 and ultimately was forced to call it a day with a hydraulic issue when well outside the points.

“It was a very disappointing race,” admitted Steiner, the team principal at Haas. “Kevin started off running pretty well, but then it all went wrong when he locked up. The car was just difficult to drive.

“A hydraulic issue then meant we had to retire the car.”

For Grosjean, Steiner believed his race was compromised early by being hit at the opening corner of the race, with the Frenchman struggling for pace thereafter. His race also included a spin, but he was only able to finish down in sixteenth, ahead only of Robert Kubica of the classified finishers.

“Romain (Grosjean), it looked like he was hit at turn one, his car was out of balance after that,” said Steiner. “We’ll need to see what happened, but the car was just slow, there must have been something wrong with it. He couldn’t drive it.

“He tried to get the balance back on the pit stop, but it was not possible. We were slow.”

Steiner says the team will need to keep their focus and find a solution to their lack of pace if they are wanting to improve on their ninth placed standing in the Constructors’ Championship, with just seven races to go before the end of the season.

It’s a disappointing weekend for the whole team,” said Steiner. “We just need to regroup and keep on going until we find a solution to our lack of performance.”

After the race, Haas announced they will no longer be sponsored by Rich Energy, with the two parties agreeing to part ways after just fourteen races together. The split was amicable for both team and sponsor but was brought on by a corporate restructuring at Rich Energy.

“Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One World Championship with immediate effect,” read a statement from Haas.

“While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

“Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties. Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy.”