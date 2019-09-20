Hamilton, Mercedes Referred to Stewards for Alleged Fuel Temperature Breach

Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes AMG Motorsport team have been referred to the stewards at the Marina Bay Street Circuit for an alleged fuel temperature breach, although any competitive sanction is unlikely for either team or driver.

Jo Bauer, a Formula 1 technical delegate, sent notification about the supposed offence after the conclusion of the first practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, with the reigning World Champion’s fuel was cooler than the rules allow, meaning that Mercedes could possibly get a performance advantage as a result.

A similar offence by Alfa Romeo Racing in the Austrian Grand Prix led to a 5000 Euro fine after stewards at the Red Bull Ring found the fuel temperature intended for Antonio Giovinazzi’s car was again too low compared to the regulations.

“The temperature of the fuel intended for immediate use in car number 44, measured at 17:44 with FIA approved and sealed sensor, was more than eleven degrees centigrade (20.3 °C) below the ambient temperature recorded by the FIA appointed weather service provider one hour before the first free practice session (32 °C), this not being in compliance with Article 6.5.2 of the 2019 Formula One Technical Regulations,” said the notification from Bauer.

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Hamilton had finished the opening session third fastest behind Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, the Briton ending two-thirds of a second off the pace of the Dutchman up front.