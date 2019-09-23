Hansen sets up Grand Finale in Cape Town

In less than favourable conditions, Timmy Hansen took home his fourth win of this years FIA World Rallycross championship season in Latvia and, in so doing, takes the lead in the championship by a solitary point over Andreas Bakkerud.

This, of course, means that an enthralling season of rallycross will reach its climax in Cape Town on the tenth of November.

It was a poor start to the weekend from Hansen, finishing fifteenth and also having a poor run in Qualifying two. The Swede responded in Qualifying three and four and dominated his Semi-Final. Hansen also still has the distinction of being the only driver to win more than one race this season.

An elated Hansen said afterwards: ” This win today really came from the heart. The whole team wanted it and believed we could do it. To sit here after where I was [on saturday] feels amazing.

“Now we go to Cape Town. I hope all three of us Andreas, Kevin and myself, have a clean weekend and the best man will stand on top at the end. Whoever can stay strong and keep their head in the game will come out the winner.”

IMG: FIAWorldRallycross.com

An average weekend from title rival Andreas Bakkerud sees him still being well in contention for the championship. The Norwegian didn’t have the pace to match Hansen in the final and fell in behind him and Niclas Gronholm. He cruised to third. “Credit to Timmy, he made a strong fightback after yesterday“, he said. I don’t think the fight will be over until the checkered flag in Cape Town.

Both Timmy, Kevin and I know what’s on the line. Now I have the job to chase and Timmy’s the leader so he will be thinking of me for the next eight weeks. So sleep well!”

Niclas Gronholm picked up third place while title contender Kevin Hansen followed him home in fourth. Kevin is now eighteen points off the championship lead going into the final round, meaning it will be a tough ask for him to take home the title against two of the very best.

Just one point separates Timmy Hansen from Andreas Bakkerud in the championship. It’s going to come down to the wire in Cape Town on the Ninth and Tenth of November and you do not want to miss it!

All the action will be broadcast live on the official World RX YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/RallycrossRXTV