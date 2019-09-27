Harper on the verge of title as Ellinas returns, and Carrera Cup GB grid swells to 23 cars

Porsche Carrera Cup GB returns to action this weekend as the series rejoins the BTCC paddock following its last outing at Silverstone with the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Porsche GB Junior Dan Harper is firmly in control of the championship battle having taken victory in the opening race of every event this year.

Lewis Plato and Josh Webster will be doing their utmost to stop Harper claim the title this weekend, with both needing at least victory and for the 18-year-old to finish lower than sixth place.

While that will be a tall order with the form of Harper, Plato and Webster are locked in a battle for second place, with only 1 point separating the pair.

2018 Rookie Champion George Gamble is also in with a chance of finishing in the top three of the championship, just seven points behind Webster.

Dan Vaughan, Seb Perez, and Tom Roche will be battling it out for best of the rest as they hope to round the year out in good form. Both Perez and Vaughan have claimed a podium finish this year and will be hoping to add to that before the chequered flag comes out at Brands Hatch.

Jamie Orton continues to readjust to life in the Pro category after making the switch from Pro-Am for the fourth race weekend of the year at Oulton Park.

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Reigning champion Tio Ellinas is one of five drivers joining the grid this weekend as he keeps busy until the next round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Mexico. The Cypriot topped the times in the mid-week test and could prove a disruption to the frontrunners. Ellinas teams up with Redline Racing for the final two race weekends of the season.

Ross Wylie returns for the first time since 2017 when he raced with the Slidesports team. For the last two race weekends of the season Wylie joins the IN2 Racing team.

IN2 Racing team boss Nick Dudfield is glad to have the Scotsman on board, “Ross is a highly respected driver whom I have wanted to run in our Porsche for a number of years to have him working alongside Peter Kyle-Henney for the last two rounds will be great.”

Three-way battle in Pro-Am

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Karl Leonard heads up the battle for the Pro-Am title by only three points to hard-charging Esmee Hawkey. Hawkey was unlucky at Silverstone to retire in the first race of the weekend, losing her championship lead.

Jack McCarthy is a further seven points behind Hawkey, having suffered two retirements this year. All three drivers have shown a steady pace throughout the year, and it will be hard to call who will have the advantage after the weekend.

Sam Brabham continues his acclimation to the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars and a return to racing. Last time out at Silverstone Brabham took his first win of the series as he edged out Leonard in the first race.

Adam Hatfield will be hoping to bring the pace he showed in the final race of the last race weekend as he took his first podium finish in the Pro-Am class.

Rob Boston returns after an earlier outing this year at Donington Park, while Aaron Mason joins the class with Brookspeed International, having most recently competed a Cayman GT4 in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Advantage Sherwood in the Am class

Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Justin Sherwood holds an advantage of 29 points heading into the last two race weekends of the season having continued his run of finishing on the Am-class podium in every race of the season.

John Ferguson reignited his championship battle in the last two rounds, taking three victories. Unfortunately, a retirement in the second race at Silverstone saw him lose some ground, leaving him tied for points with Peter Kyle-Henny.

Adam Knight is in the hunt for podium finishes after getting his best finish last time out at Silverstone with a second place in round 12.

After making his return to the series at the last race weekend, Fraser Robertson is back for more action as he hunts his first podium finish.

Moving up from Ginetta GT4 Supercup are Lucky Khera and Lee Frost who will both make their Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut with the Team Parker Racing team this weekend.

Qualifying commences at 13:25 on Saturday 28 September, the first race of the weekend will start at 11:00 on Sunday and be shown live on ITV4, race two is scheduled to start at 15:15.