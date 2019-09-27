Jari-Matti Latvala on Wales Rally GB: “The Weather is the Main Challenge”

Jari-Matti Latvala says the weather on next weekend’s Wales Rally GB will be the biggest factor on the event.

Latvala, who starts his 18th Rally GB next week heads to Wales knowing he has the potential for a strong result after taking second on the event 12 months ago in the Toyota Yaris WRC.

The Finn said on the twelfth round of the season: “Rally GB is special for me and I’ve always enjoyed it. The main challenge, of course, is always the weather: Over the years I’ve been competing there I’ve seen snow, ice, horrendous wind, and rain from nearly every angle!”

“If it’s raining while you’re in the stage, it can actually wash away the mud and give you better grip, but when it’s drying out it can be very greasy and slippery. I’m looking forward to it and to picking up where I left off in Finland and Germany when I had a good rhythm with the driving. Hopefully we can achieve another good result to help the team in the championship.”

After a tough opening half of the season, Latvala has somewhat improved his form in recent events with a pair of podiums on both Rally Finland and the aspahlt of Rally Germany although he did only manage a sixth place result on the previous round of the championship in Turkey.

Wales Rally GB begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend.