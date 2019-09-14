British F3

Johnathan Hoggard secures double pole position at Donington Park to claim Jack Cavill cup

by Nathan Hine
written by Nathan Hine
Johnathan Hoggard on Donington park pole
Credit: BRDC British F3

Just like at the race meeting in June, Johnathan Hoggard has taken pole position for both races one and three around the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit ahead of the start of racing action for the 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 season finale.

The Fortec Motorsports driver claimed his sixth and seventh poles respectively, and in doing so, he earned the 2019 Jack Cavill Pole Position Cup and the £1,000 prize that goes with it.

His ultimate fastest laptime of a 1:24.401 was 0.291 seconds quicker than Douglas Motorsport’s star Kiern Jewiss, who will line second on the grid for both races one and three, with Jewiss’s team-mate Ulysse De Pauw just over a tenth further behind and will start race one from third.

Behind the top three, third in the championship Ayrton Simmons produced the goods to be only 35-thousandths of a second behind the Belgian with the second Fortec of Manuel Maldonado elevating himself to fifth with a late improvement to be just ahead of points leader Clement Novalak, who will start race one from sixth on the grid.

Race three will see a sense of deja vu as the top five positions on the starting grid will be the same as race one as Hoggard will start on pole ahead of Jewiss, De Pauw, Simmons and Maldonado. But if Novalak cannot get the title done after race two, the nerves may start to build as he will only start race three from ninth position. Ahead of him, Neil Verhagen will line up sixth, closely followed by Sasakorn Chaimongkol and Kaylen Frederick with Novalak and Hampus Ericsson completing the top ten.

Whatever happens now, Hoggard has given himself the perfect platform to build on for the rest of the weekend as he seeks to put Novalak under the most intense pressure for the challenges that lie ahead.

Qualifying results after round eight (Donington Park):

POSDriver NameNATTeamLaptime
1Johnathan HoggardGBRFortec Motorsports1:24.401
2Kiern JewissGBRDouglas Motorsport+ 0.291 s
3Ulysse De PauwBELDouglas Motorsport+ 0.401 s
4Ayrton SimmonsGBRChris Dittmann Racing+ 0.436 s
5Manuel MaldonadoVENFortec Motorsports+ 0.442 s
6Clement NovalakGBRCarlin+ 0.497 s
7Sasakorn ChaimongkolTHAHillspeed+ 0.586 s
8Kaylen FrederickUSACarlin+ 0.679 s
9Neil Verhagen USADouble R Racing+ 0.688 s
10Hampus EricssonSWEDouble R Racing+ 0.844 s
11Lucas PeterssonSWECarlin+ 0.856 s
12Pavan RavishankarSINDouble R Racing+ 1.016 s
13Kris WrightUSAFortec Motorsports+ 1.114 s
14Nazim Azman MASChris Dittmann Racing+ 1.335 s
15Josh MasonGBRLanan Racing+ 1.370 s
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nathan Hine

Final year History Student at University of Lincoln, and nominated finalist for Sir William Lyons Award in November 2018. Formula E and Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy TCF correspondent.

Related articles

PREVIEW: 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Round eight...

Zane Maloney makes BRDC history

Positive debut outing for Emily Linscott in Formula...

Power cruises to his second win of the...

Daly to race for Arrow SPM in Portland,...

Daly takes Carlin’s best finish of 2019 with...

ANALYSIS: 2019 BRDC British F3 Round Seven Silverstone...

Ayrton Simmons caps off stunning Silverstone weekend with...

Williams doubles up for JHR Developments 1-2

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More