Kris Meeke ahead of Wales Rally GB: “I’m Optimistic We’ll Go There with a Quick Car”

Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Kris Meeke says he is hoping next week’s Wales Rally GB will give him a “top result”.

Meeke goes into the twelfth round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship on the back of a seventh-place result on Rally Turkey and the Irishman is wanting to show the pace of the Yaris WRC on the event he says is “as close as it gets to a home rally”.

He said ahead of Wales Rally GB: “In early October the weather can certainly still be wet, but it’s usually less extreme than when the rally used to be held in November. We know that the Yaris WRC can work quite well in these sort of conditions, even if it gets really slippery. So I’m optimistic that we will go there with a quick car and can be confident of a top result.”

“My first ever rally was in some of the same Welsh forests that I’m now fortunate enough to drive a World Rally Car through. For me, the mud and rain you get there is a big part of why I love rallying.”

The Irishman missed last year’s event following his split with Citroen midway through 2018 but has finished strongly in recent years with a best finish of second back in 2015.

Wales Rally GB begins on Thursday evening with an opening stage at Oulton Park.