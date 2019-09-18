“I’ve been doing a lot of prep to get ready for Singapore” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris is raring to go for his first experience of racing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore this weekend.

The rookie has scored only three points in the last five races for McLaren F1 Team but his overall performances have been a talking point in what has been an excellent 2019 season in Formula 1 for the youngest driver on the grid.

Norris will be one of four drivers to head to Marina Bay with no previous racing experience but is prepared for the hot temperatures in arguably the most enduring event on the calendar.

“I’m excited to head to Singapore for the first time and I’ve been doing a lot of prep back in the factory to get ready for the weekend,” Norris said.

“From my work in the simulator, the street circuit seems to be an exciting challenge and I’m really looking forward to my first laps on Friday. I’ll be heading out to Singapore a few days early so I can get used to the temperatures with some specialist training, take in some of the city and prepare myself for the weekend ahead.”

Norris sits fourteenth in the Drivers’ Championship on twenty-five points, less than half the amount of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. in seventh. The Brit has also achieved a best result of sixth on two occasions this campaign in Austria and in the other night race that was held this year in Bahrain.