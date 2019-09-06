Formula 1

Leclerc Quickest Again In Italy As Rain Affects Practice Session

by Craig Edwards
Italian Grand Prix FP2
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Charles Leclerc secured a Friday double for Scuderia Ferrari at their home race as he topped Free Practice 2 in another rain interrupted session.

Rain had impacted the morning practice for the Italian Grand Prix and it means a lot of drivers went out onto the circuit early on in the afternoon with Leclerc the fastest of them all.

Lewis Hamilton finished the session in second at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with Sebastian Vettel third.

The second Mercedes AMG Motorsport of Valtteri Bottas was fourth fastest with the two Red Bull Racing in fifth and sixth.

Pierre Gasly was seventh quickest ahead of fellow Frenchman, Romain Grosjean with Daniel Ricciardo and Daniil Kvyat in the other Scuderia Toro Rosso rounding out the top ten.

Lots of drivers headed out very early in this session following the wet weather in Free Practice 1 meaning the track was very busy with nineteen of the twenty drivers went out within the first five minutes while Alexander Albion was the first driver to cut across the first chicane after he went wide and bumped over the kerbs.

Kimi Räikkönen, who crashed out in the morning session struggled to get his car slowed down as he was another driver who ran over the kerbs while another driver who crashed out earlier in Sergio Pérez also was struggling at breaking in to turn one and went straight on using the escape road just like Bottas as drivers started to get warning of potential rain on the way.

The Mercedes led a one-two before last weekend’s race winner Leclerc went to the top of the timing sheets, followed by his team-mate and the two Red Bull’s as the front three teams went two by two by two.

The rain started to fall heavier and all the drivers made their way to the pits and left the track empty of Formula One cars and a red flag was thrown in order to allow the marshals to clean the track.

With 44 minutes to go, the cars began to head back out onto the circuit as the rain stopped and all the drivers tried to gather some data for the race on Sunday with conditions expected to be similar and some were able to go quicker but it was Leclerc who was fastest again as he aims to follow up his maiden win last weekend, with his second at the home of Ferrari.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTime
116Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1.20.978
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport+0.068
35Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari+0.201
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport+0.369
533Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.372
623Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.611
710Pierre GaslyFRARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.146
88Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team+1.175
93Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team+1.271
1026Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.282
1127Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team+1.360
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team+1.504
1320Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team+1.533
147Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing+1.545
1518Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.728
1611Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.904
1799Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing+2.087
184Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+2.583
1988Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing+2.759
2063George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing+3.335
