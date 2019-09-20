Lewis Hamilton Tops Second Free Practice at the Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished on top of the time charts at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in the second free practice session. Max Verstappen was in second position, 0.184 seconds behind Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel was 0.818 seconds behind Hamilton in third position.

The ninety-minute long free practice session started under the floodlights in humid and hot conditions. The air temperature was 29 degrees C and the track temperature was 34 degrees C.

This practice session is important for the teams for the qualification and race simulations as the qualification and race starts at a similar time and in similar conditions.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C3), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C4), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C5).

The session started in typical conditions in Singapore with the two Alfa Romeo Racing drivers, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, the first drivers on the track. Räikkönen set the first timed lap with a 1:43.996s lap time.

The temperatures had dropped only slightly from the day time temperatures and the drivers struggled to keep the rear tyres from overheating.

Hamilton went to the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1:40.685s. All the drivers were on the medium compound tyres in their first runs.

The Ferrari SF90 was fastest in Sector 1, but lost time to the Mercedes W10 in the last two sectors. Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas went second and third behind Hamilton as they made up for lost time after they hit trouble in the first free practice session. Hamilton improved on his subsequent runs with Bottas in second position.

Alexander Albon locked up and hit the barriers at Turn 10 and damaged his front-wing and limped back to the pits.

Sun down, lights out… front wing off 😬



Alex Albon had an early setback in FP2 – but he bounced back to claim fifth-fastest time of the session

With an hour to go, Hamilton was on top of the time charts with Verstappen, Leclerc, Bottas, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly, Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll, and Lando Norris in the top 10 positions.

Albon was back on track with a new front-wing and was the first driver to simulate qualification runs on the soft compound tyres. Albon with a lap time of 1:39.943s was in first position.

But team-mate Verstappen went almost 0.986 seconds faster than Albon to take the top spot. Hamilton than went 0.184 seconds faster than Verstappen with a lap time of 1:38.773s to displace him from the top spot.

Bottas then slotted into third position between the two Red Bull drivers, Verstappen and Albon. The two Ferrari drivers finally got a clean lap on the soft compound tyres with Leclerc and Vettel in fifth and sixth position respectively.

Vettel further improved to third position in his later runs behind Hamilton and Verstappen. Sainz was ‘best of the rest’ in seventh position with Nico Hulkenberg, Norris and Gasly finishing in the top 10 positions in the time charts.

The last thirty-minutes of the session was spent with the teams simulating race runs. The Mercedes drivers were on a split strategy with Hamilton on the soft compound tyres and Bottas on the medium compound tyres.

Pérez and Kevin Magnussen clashed on the track as the slow moving Pérez squeezed Magnussen. The stewards will investigate the incident.

The session ended with Hamilton on top and displaying good race pace in the long runs. The Red Bull and Ferrari drivers look to be behind the Silver Arrows at the end of this session.

