British GT

LIVE: British GT Qualifying – Donington Decider

by Nick Smith
Credit: Craig Robertson/RacePhotography.net

Welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the final round of the 2019 British GT Championship season. With two free practice sessions in the books, Barwell Motorsport‘s Phil Keen claimed the top spot in both. In GT4 there was a bit more variety with Scott Maxwell claiming FP1 honours for Multimatic Motorsport while Ash Hand took the top spot in FP2.

Four session now await us, with GT3 Am drivers taking to the track first, before handing over to the Pro drivers in the line ups. Once the GT3 grid has been set by the combined times from both drivers, GT4 will repeat the process.

This live blog will update automatically, there is no need to refresh your browser.

NOTE: The internet service at the circuit has suffered some issues during the preceding sessions. Updates may take a small while to reach the server and be sent to your screen.

Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing. For 2019 I am specialising in the British GT Championship and will be writing all race weekend content for this series.

