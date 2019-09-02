Nico Hülkenberg: “We were certainly a bit lucky on those last laps, but that’s racing.”

After being forced to take avoiding action at the start, Nico Hülkenberg admitted it was a difficult afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, although he profited in the last couple of laps to claim four points for eighth place.

The Renault F1 Team driver lost some ground by running wide at La Source on lap one as he navigated through the carnage ahead of him, but with the midfield pack as close as it is in 2019, he knew reclaiming his positions was always going to be a difficult job.

Hülkenberg, who found out during the summer break that his Renault seat will be taken over by Esteban Ocon in 2020, had taken over tenth position just a handful of laps from the end as others struggled with their tyres, but Lando Norris’ mechanical failure and Antonio Giovinazzi’s crash meant he was able to claim eighth position, which was only his fifth top ten result of the season so far.

“It was a difficult race right from the start,” said Hülkenberg. “I had to take avoiding action at turn one to miss the collisions and we lost some positions there. The midfield was again very close today meaning making back the positions was hard.

“We pitted near the end for Softs and that paid off. We were certainly a bit lucky on those last laps, but that’s racing.”

After the events of Saturday, where Renault Sport Academy driver Anthoine Hubert was tragically killed in a horror FIA Formula 2 crash, Hülkenberg said it had been difficult pre-race to deal with the news, but it was pleasing to get some points on the board at the end of the day.

“It was good to get some points on the board, especially in the circumstances after yesterday’s shock news,” admitted Hülkenberg. “The morning was difficult, but once the helmet goes on, the adrenaline kicks in and you have to work.

“To take home points was pleasing in the end.”