Ott Tänak on His Championship Push: “We Just Have to Finish the Job”

Championship leader Ott Tänak says next week’s Wales Rally GB is the first event on his quest to “finish the job” as he chases his first Drivers’ Championship crown.

Tänak goes into the event next weekend with a 17-point lead over defending champion Sebastien Ogier with three rounds of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship remaining after the Frenchman won the last event in Turkey.

But the Toyota driver has gone strongly in Wales in the past and wants this trend to continue next weekend. He said ahead of the event: “The gap in the championship is closer now, but we have three rallies to go and we know that we were fast on each of them last year. Now we just have to finish the job, starting in Wales.”

“Rally GB is always something special. It’s a rally I like, as the roads are fast and they have a nice flow, but the conditions make it difficult, especially because the grip levels are constantly changing at every corner. You need confidence in your car on every rally, but it’s in these kind of conditions where it can really help to make a big difference.”

Tänak has in Wales a best result of second, which he claimed back in 2016. Wales Rally GB begins on Thursday with an opening stage at Oulton Park and continues throughout next weekend.