Pirelli Confident Tyre Choices will Allow Drivers to ‘Push to the Maximum’ at Monza

Mario Isola says that whatever weather conditions face the drivers during Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, they should be confident to be able to push hard on the Pirelli tyres throughout the race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Conditions throughout Saturday’s running were completely different to what drivers faced on Friday, and weather conditions could well be different again on race day, which would make it a difficult day for teams and drivers alike as they look to adapt their set-up to match those conditions.

Isola, the Head of F1 and Car Racing at Pirelli Motorsport, is confident that the tyre compounds being used at Monza – the C2 is acting as the hard compound this weekend, the C3 the medium and the C4 the soft – will all enable drivers to push as hard as they need to throughout the race, while he is also confident that the intermediate and full wet compounds would do their job there as well if it rains.

“We experienced very different conditions today compared to what we saw yesterday, and the predictions are that the weather could change again tomorrow, making it a difficult weekend to manage from an engineering and tyre point of view, with the teams having to lock themselves into a dry or a wet set-up in advance,” said Isola.

“This undoubtedly had an effect in qualifying, together with yesterday’s lack of running. Whether or not the teams go for the anticipated one-stopper depends largely on the weather. In particular, if it rains, the strategy will only be decided as the race unfolds.

“Whatever happens, our tyre selection here should enable drivers to push to the maximum throughout each stint. Congratulations to Charles Leclerc for his second pole position in two weeks.”

Tyre sets available for the race