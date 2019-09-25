Pirelli’s Mario Isola – “Tyre strategy will be one of the keys to success in Sochi”

Head of F1 and Motorsport at Pirelli Motorsport,Mario Isola says that the set-up and tyre strategy in regards to the changing requirements of tracks will be one of the ways to success in Sochi.

“With Russia now re-established in its autumn date, having moved back to this slot last year, it’s going to be interesting to see what has changed compared to 2018,” said Mario Isola.

He continued: “We’re bring tyres from the middle of the range this year – a step harder than last year – which should be well-adapted to a wide variety of conditions.”

As weather at Sochi can be variable, currently the forecast is for a chance of rain, in comparison to last year, when there was rain before the race, but in previous years there has been bright sunshine.

“Longitudinal rather than lateral forces are the main influence on the tyres here, with a high degree of track evolution throughout the weekend,” said Mario Isola.

Mercedes has won every Grand Prix held in Russia including the very first two races, held at Saint Petersburg in 1913 and 1914.

He continued: “Anticipating the set-up and tyre strategy with regard to the changing requirements of the track will be one of the keys to success in Sochi.”

Championship leader, Lewis Hamilton has made a tyre choice that nobody else has for the Russian Grand Prix. By choosing one hard tyre, four medium(more than anyone else) and eight soft.