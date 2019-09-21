Red Bull Disappointed They Were Unable To Challenge Ferrari And Mercedes

Red Bull Racing feel fourth and sixth on the grid was the best they could do in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull had come into the weekend as one of the favourites due to the nature of the Marina Bay Street Circuit but failed to keep up with the pace of the Scuderia Ferrari’s however Max Verstappen did beat Valtteri Bottas to the second row.

The Dutchman admitted the car didn’t have the pace to challenge for pole positions as he lacked grip on his flying lap.

“Before the weekend we hoped to qualify higher than the second row but as soon as we were on track we quickly realised that Ferrari and Mercedes were very fast.

“Yesterday you could see that we all had more to come but clearly they stepped it up more than we did and we didn’t have the pace to challenge for pole.

“Balance wise the car felt pretty decent but we just didn’t have enough grip which we need to look into.”

Verstappen had hoped to potentially add to his Hungarian Grand Prix pole position but knows anything can happen during the race.

“I didn’t expect Ferrari to be on pole but they did a really good job and we will have to work harder.

“We came here wanting to fight for the front row and P4 feels a bit disappointing on a track like this where we hoped to be quicker but it was the best we could do and at least we are ahead of one Mercedes.

“Let’s see, as anything can happen in the race tomorrow.”

Alexander Albon secured his best ever qualifying performance with sixth and was pleased with the improvement he was able to make throughout the qualifying hour.

“I felt like the car was getting away from me a little bit in Q1 and I was chasing a bit of balance.

“Then towards the final run we changed a few things, the set-up felt better and I started to get my confidence back as the car’s performance improved.

“That’s all part of the learning curve and I’m understanding more and more about how to make the car go faster around this track.”

The Thai driver dears the tyres may struggle to last during the race and is expecting a tough race but is ready to fight on race day.

“Strategy will be important tomorrow and the tyres don’t look like they’re holding on that well.

“The track is also very technical so I’m expecting a long, hard race.

“Of course I would have liked to have finished a little higher up today and there is still work to do, but overall I felt it wasn’t a bad result.

“I will focus on the positives and take a cold bath before the race and be ready to fight from P6.”