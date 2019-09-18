Sainz Looking Forward To Putting Previous Two Races Behind Him

Carlos Sainz Jr. is optimistic that McLaren F1 Team can bounce back in Singapore following a poor couple of races after the summer break.

The Spaniard failed to finish both the Belgian Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix due to issues outwith his control.

In Spa, the McLaren suffered from engine issues while at Monza, a loose wheel nut denied Sainz a strong points finish.

The McLaren driver states that while the past two results have been disappointing, he feels there is no reason to not feel positive this weekend.

“The last two European races of the season didn’t go to plan, so I’m looking forward to recovering some positive momentum in the upcoming flyaway races.

“Spa and Monza were unfortunate but there is no reason to not stay positive.

“As always, we need to keep our heads down and fight for every opportunity.”

Sainz secured his best ever result in the sport two years ago with Scuderia Toro Rosso at the Singapore Grand Prix when he finished fourth and he feels that this circuit gives the midfield teams a chance of a strong result.

“Singapore is a special circuit that normally presents those opportunities, such as in 2017 when I crossed the line in fourth position.

“It’s a unique challenge set in the middle of an amazing city.”

The race is held at night meaning teams and drivers stay on European time throughout the weekend and Sainz admits that presents an interesting challenge.

“Racing on European time is an interesting feature of the weekend and the hot temperatures and humidity only add to the challenge.”