Scuderia Ferrari ‘aiming for perfection’ on 90th anniversary at Monza

Scuderia Ferrari are said to be ‘aiming for perfection’ at Monza according to their Team Principal Mattia Binotto, as the Maranello-based outfit celebrate their ninetieth anniversary infront of their adoring Tifosi.

The Italian outfit came into the 2019 season with serious aims to end their title-drought stretching back to 2007 with Kimi Räikkönen claiming the crown by one point. However, this season has been one mired with dissapointment as they have largely been unable to match the pace of the indomitable Mercedes AMG Petronas juggernaut as they only claimed their first win of the season last time out at Spa-Francorchamps.

While naturally the pressure ramps up on the Italian marque as they race infront of their fanatical Tifosi, this race arguably holds a higher weighting due to the magnitude of Ferrari’s own personal situation. Namely, their trifling win total, but also their own ninetieth anniversary celebrations. With this in mind the scarlet cars are arguably facing a race of drastic proportions for their season, a sentiment that is shared with Binotto.

“We saw in Belgium that, in order to win, we must do everything to perfection and our aim is to do exactly that in Monza too. There will be no room for error. Our home race is always important, but that is especially true this time, as we are celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari,” said Binotto.

However, the Team Principal also suggested that racing infront of their partizan fanbase can offer a huge boost to the team as a whole, with the will to win at Monza potentially higher than ever.

Binotto stated, “Racing in front of our home fans is always an extra boost and further motivation to do well. Apart from anything else, there is no podium quite like Monza and we think there is no better crowd than the Italian one.”

Octane Photographic Ltd.

The importance of the weekend throughout Maranello is stressed further by the induction of their spec-3 power unit as they aim to capitalise on ‘the temple of speeds’ legendary straights. This will further buoy the Scuderia, who aim to make it back-to-back wins following on from Charles Leclerc‘s first-ever Formula 1 win last weekend.

“It’s time for our home Grand Prix and there can be no better way to come to Monza than as the winner of the last round in Spa-Francorchamps. It’s a great thank you to our fans who have given us so much support during what has been a far from easy season so far.

Monza is a track where we run at very high average speeds, featuring long straights and heavy braking, running a low downforce package. This weekend, we plan to introduce our third power unit, “ continued Binotto

Both of the Italian Marque’s drivers have also stressed their own romanticism surrounding the legendary Italian circuit which has largely been ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its inception in 1950. Leclerc himself has stressed his high-anticipation for this race due to his long-term dream of racing at Monza in red – one which he will realise this weekend.

The Monegasque stated, “We are celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari as well as the 90th edition of one of the most iconic races on the calendar, the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, this weekend. Since I was a child, I’ve dreamt of being part of the most famous team in Formula 1, so it will be very special to drive the red car at our home race for the first time.

The circuit is famous not only for its long straights, but also for its corners, especially the two Lesmos and the Parabolica.

Leclerc also stressed his belief that Ferrari can once again mount a victory challenge infront of their adoring home-fans and end their victory drought at this circuit, stretching back to Fernando Alonso‘s win in 2010 due to the characteristics of the circuit playing to the strengths of the Ferrari package.

He stated, “Our straight-line speed has been one of the strengths of our car so far this season, and we will work hard to put everything together and extract the maximum around all parts of the track. We will give our best to make our tifosi proud and hopefully bring home a good result. ”

Sebastian Vettel also shares the belief that the Italians can return to the top-step of the podium at Monza, making it a pair of victories in 2019 in the process. The German driver also referenced his own success back in 2008 with his deftly execucted win with a Ferrari-powered Toro Rosso team in torrential conditions cultivating the German’s love for Monza.

Octane Photographic Ltd.

“Racing in the home of the tifosi in Italy, around Monza, certainly means a lot to me. My first Formula 1 win came at this track in a Ferrari-powered car in 2008. This weekend, we are aiming to win again. I think we have got closer and closer in the past years, but we never quite made it,” said Vettel.

The German also spoke of the challenging of the Italian Circuit that involves striking a balance between downforce and drag as the cars sweep through legendary corners such as the Lesmos.

Vettel stated, “Looking at the track, it is very unique. You are racing with low downforce, you have got a lot of long straights and therefore it is difficult. The car is quite light and moves around a lot as we run with very small wings and that can make it difficult to find your braking points. Then there are the tight and narrow chicanes, where you have to know just how much kerb to use.”

“It is not an easy one to set the car up for but if you manage it and you get the car in the right place, it’s a really good feeling when you find the rhythm.”