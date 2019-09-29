Sebastien Ogier “Needs to Put as Much Pressure as Possible” on Ott Tänak on Wales Rally GB

Sebastien Ogier has admitted he needs to build on his win on Rally Turkey last time out if he is to stop Ott Tänak from claiming his maiden FIA World Rally Championship Drivers title.

The pair are now separated by 17 points with three rounds of the season remaining, beginning with Wales Rally GB next weekend, and the defending champion knows exactly what he needs to do to try and stop the Toyota driver from taking the win.

Speaking ahead of the British event which begins in Liverpool on Thursday afternoon, the Frenchman said: “The target at Wales GB will be to keep up the momentum from Turkey and continue to put as much pressure on Ott as possible. I’ve always done well as this rally. I’m determined to really go for it and have a say in the outcome, especially as the running order isn’t an issue for those starting at the front.”

“It’s all about reading the changes in grip and dealing with the conditions, which are often tricky, especially the low-grip sections. Although it took me a while to work out how to manage this unusual event, it’s now a rally that I really enjoy.”

Ogier moved to Citroen at the beginning of the 2019 season and has so far taken three wins with the victory in Turkey being his first since Rally Mexico back in March.

Wales Rally GB begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend.